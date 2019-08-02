As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Increased Stake; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $524,400; Stock Declined

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 584,197 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 3.90 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 1.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 444,003 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 96,771 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Co reported 24,322 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Prudential Financial owns 1.81 million shares. 7,999 are owned by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 5,215 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.14 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cwm Lc stated it has 74,268 shares. Stearns has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Toth Advisory invested in 55,546 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.11% or 25,357 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,305 shares. 1.37M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shorter Maviret regimen OK’d in Europe for HCV patients with compensated cirrhosis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,683 shares to 56,071 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.34 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Regal Inv Ltd has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Colony Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,901 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.57M shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.64% or 383,988 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc has 1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.19% or 2,563 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.14% or 6,373 shares. Atwood Palmer has 1,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 208,137 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co accumulated 8,107 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 8,023 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ww Asset Management Inc holds 21,046 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “John F. Kennedy namesake schools in five states selected to receive JFK Space Labs from Raytheon and John F. Kennedy Library Foundation – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.