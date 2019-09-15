As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Cut Its Holding by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 58,984 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16 million, down from 65,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 27,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,556 shares to 163,235 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 61,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

