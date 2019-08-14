As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Holder Synovus Financial Has Trimmed by $3.01 Million Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 16,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 28,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 1.34 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.94 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

