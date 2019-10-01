As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Lifted Its Holding; Moors & Cabot Has Raised Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.10 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $195.82. About 326,146 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 601,436 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.89 million shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 255,876 shares. Jacobs & Communication Ca holds 113,093 shares. Bb&T invested 0.48% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Maine-based Headinvest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.98% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Carroll Assoc reported 7,839 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.06% or 11,600 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Com invested 0.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.36% or 33,536 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.76% or 180,995 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 375,713 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hourglass Limited holds 68,555 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24,409 shares to 20,109 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,231 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM).