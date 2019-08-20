As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased by $355,628 Its Holding; Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined While Swedbank Raised Its Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 22,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 1.25 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $185.41. About 1.54 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv owns 8,769 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 49,491 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.24% or 255,443 shares. Coastline Company reported 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.2% or 1.21 million shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 11,650 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Pinnacle Financial stated it has 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% or 12,500 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 1,357 shares. Horizon Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,695 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership holds 137 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,841 shares to 14,896 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) by 57,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,775 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Eagle Advsr Ltd Llc owns 4,950 shares. 48,179 are held by First Republic Management. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 986,413 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability reported 3,800 shares. 152 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co. Axa reported 0.21% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Palladium Prtn Ltd owns 6,346 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 0% or 102 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 36,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 272,720 are owned by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,991 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 54,625 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 681,783 shares to 413,914 shares, valued at $74.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technolo (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

