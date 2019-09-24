As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Position; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased John Wiley & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Stake by $6.45 Million; Share Price Were Volatile

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 60,525 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.54M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 143,356 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 474,125 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74M, up from 330,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 334,325 shares traded or 37.04% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8,937 shares to 266,763 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 11,932 shares to 154,037 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,187 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).