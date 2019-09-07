As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Bbr Partners Trimmed by $1.07 Million Its Position; Gartner (IT) Share Price Declined While Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.10 Million

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 6,354 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 12,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 13,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 20,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 233,288 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 10/05/2018 – tCell Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Applications and Data Security by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – SWIM.AI Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in IoT Analytics by Gartner; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 15/05/2018 – Liqid Recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure by Gartner for Composable Infrastructure Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Gartner Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Presenso Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain by Gartner; 15/05/2018 – Element Analytics Named a Cool Vendor in “Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics” by Gartner; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,000 shares to 76,700 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.82M for 16.65 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $53.73M for 56.23 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48,480 shares to 148,932 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

