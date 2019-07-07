As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $11.55 Million; Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Decreased Its Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,713 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 63,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,653 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 121,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.44M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 274,596 shares to 310,776 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azul S A by 30,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.12% or 10,500 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 95,103 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Oppenheimer & owns 64,198 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,815 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,650 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,952 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Ltd invested 0.72% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.97% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barbara Oil has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Com owns 1,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 28,656 shares. Counselors Inc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.63 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 20,832 shares to 287,455 shares, valued at $55.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 4,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

