As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Increased Stake; Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.41 Million; Stock Price Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 101,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51B, up from 94,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 27,623 shares to 287,168 shares, valued at $35.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 400 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $459.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. C.

