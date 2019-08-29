As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped by $478,478 Its Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $33.18 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 417,956 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 38,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 35,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $180.22. About 455,604 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qualcomm Falls After Mixed Earnings, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 202,260 shares to 645,533 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Fltg Rate Incom (EFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.73% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.22% or 296,250 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Tru Advsr Lp reported 2.66 million shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated accumulated 2,074 shares. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 20,955 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bragg Fincl accumulated 57,474 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management stated it has 4,050 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.06% or 4.77M shares. Bell Bankshares holds 37,841 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,137 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aimz Advisors Lc reported 59,719 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 12,327 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Llc has 16,089 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Paragon Management Limited Liability has 22 shares. Patten holds 0.93% or 11,834 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. The Missouri-based Com Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.59% or 22,643 shares. 29,656 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.79% or 670,437 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn invested in 74,048 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 3,435 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 2,947 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 10,396 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 1.71% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 93,610 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares to 58,023 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,179 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).