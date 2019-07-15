As Raytheon Co New (RTN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Its Stake; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $455,196 as Share Price Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,682 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40B, up from 15,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.05. About 730,561 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 81,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 638,110 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 178,011 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 162,969 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 427,459 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 9,118 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hilton Mgmt Limited Com holds 504 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 1,080 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Orrstown Finance Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 756,670 are owned by First Tru Lp. Twin Cap Management reported 19,120 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $518 was made by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. 29 shares valued at $2,283 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Thursday, February 28. RESHESKE FRANCES had bought 1 shares worth $85. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 28 shares worth $2,353.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 154,908 shares to 600 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 23,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Index Fd (IWM) by 110 shares to 4,679 shares, valued at $716.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Naples Global Advsrs Limited Com has 0.39% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,971 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 450,000 shares. Security Natl Trust Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bessemer Gp reported 1.34 million shares. Jp Marvel Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Patten Patten Tn has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Personal holds 491 shares. Reliant Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,790 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Exane Derivatives owns 1,288 shares. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 0.04% or 3,581 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).