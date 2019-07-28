As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Holding; Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position by $619,539; Stock Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 174,458 shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 3932.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 102,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, up from 2,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 3,441 shares. Dsm Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 468,231 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 687 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern Tru Corporation reported 3.27 million shares. Allstate has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 526 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 12,019 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 945 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Country Tru Natl Bank owns 602 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.23 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 16,062 shares to 1,812 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P International Dividend Etf (DWX).

