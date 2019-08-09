As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Raised Its Stake; Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined While Boyar Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $1.26 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.66M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,923 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $188.26. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has 123,900 shares. 91,916 were accumulated by Cumberland Prns Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 38,889 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 11,930 were reported by Hl Ltd Liability Company. Forbes J M & Llp has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,600 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.99% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,527 shares. Family Firm reported 0.09% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 3.27M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 667,769 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,237 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 514,650 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 397,090 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Narwhal Capital has 1.78% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.