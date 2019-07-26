As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Share Price Declined, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lifted Holding by $668,668; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stake Has Increased by British Columbia Investment Management Corp

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,923 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.45 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 68,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 69,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 968,543 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 4,955 shares to 57,449 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 154,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,814 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2,400 shares stake. Security Trust Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 450 shares. 2,536 were reported by Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department. Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,154 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ent Financial Svcs holds 442 shares. Washington Bank & Trust has 33,259 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,923 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.52% or 249,228 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc owns 5,237 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.25% or 287,589 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.16% or 54,908 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 169 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 33,161 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 26,903 shares to 66,818 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,140 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial Launches Digital Closing Experience for Real Estate Transactions – PRNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 8 shares stake. Usca Ria Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 4,067 were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Lc. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 20,411 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 1.48M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 289,894 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc stated it has 1.17 million shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 3,000 shares.