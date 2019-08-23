As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Market Value Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increased Holding by $335,244; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $1.30 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 4,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 30,228 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 25,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $385.88. About 715,667 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares to 15,424 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Management holds 1,356 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 833 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 3,448 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has 584 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 0.59% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,467 shares. 2,873 are held by Blue Edge Capital Lc. Welch Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 85,473 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 334,859 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 0.05% stake. Missouri-based Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Narwhal Capital has invested 0.89% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Edgemoor Invest Advsr holds 714 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.15% stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).