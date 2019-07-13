As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Market Value Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Position by $409,252; Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 466,080 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 3932.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 102,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, up from 2,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 275.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NASDAQ:EFII Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Takeover of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Proposes Offering of $130 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GDI, EFII, MSL Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ GDI, EFII, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EMCI, EFII, ZAYO Urgent Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EMCI, EFII, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 2,930 shares. Parametric Assocs reported 106,142 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 59,685 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 30,352 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Pnc Financial Service Gp reported 1,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp reported 31,611 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 85,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 55,387 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 18,046 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 597,999 shares. 30,337 were reported by Keybank Association Oh.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.