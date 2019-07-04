As Rayonier (RYN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered by $830,614 Its Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake Raised by Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 26,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.99M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.23 million, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 166,116 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC hit with Huawei cuts, potential partner loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Te (ITR) by 13,756 shares to 431,439 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 16,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2027 Term C.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Kemet, First Cash, Rayonier, and Cellect Biotechnology â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Wendyâ€™s Company (WEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Inc. (RYN) CEO Dave Nunes on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 3,560 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 318,237 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 81 shares. Sei Invests Comm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,050 shares stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 565,906 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 17.18 million shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 51,594 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 135,820 shares. Blue Financial Capital owns 0.2% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 11,976 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 298 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.55M for 65.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.