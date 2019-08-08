As Rayonier (RYN) Shares Declined, St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Its Holding; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Market Valuation Rose, Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $661,230

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $233.42. About 4.68M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 20/04/2018 – Autocar: Audi E-Tron to charge faster than Tesla Supercharger network; 26/04/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN PROPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Takes Break After Musk Brushed Him Aside; 20/04/2018 – Vattenfall joins battle for EV charging market dominance; 14/03/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO HAVE HIGH RATIO OF FLAWED PARTS: CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was on autopilot; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 05/04/2018 – Tesla would also suffer as it has not yet built a Chinese base; 05/04/2018 – Tesla is on pace for its best week since February 2016; 06/03/2018 – Electric attraction Revived Lagonda to tempt Tesla owners

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 433,620 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 4,485 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,680 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alpine Glob Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 720 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 40,036 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,060 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 184,273 shares stake. Capital Investors accumulated 0.01% or 52,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications reported 2.22% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares. 9,110 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Coldstream Mngmt holds 2,311 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 30,763 shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,443 shares to 213,387 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 12,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,165 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv has 828 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Zacks Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 38,498 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,000 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 11,625 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Co holds 25,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 187 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 76,381 shares. Ent accumulated 3,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 185,423 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inc accumulated 0.06% or 5,606 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Kistler owns 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 145 shares.