As Rayonier (RYN) Shares Declined, Private Ocean Has Trimmed Its Stake; Gemmer Asset Management Holding In Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Was Has Increased

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.66M shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 277,863 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,250 were reported by Blackhill Cap Inc. Washington Trust Bancorp owns 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 11 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 82,055 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 2,842 shares. 108,141 were accumulated by Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Incorporated. Perkins Coie, Washington-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 108,075 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 179,770 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Central has 700,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 225 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 38,498 shares.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is a Hold Strategy Apt for Rayonier (RYN) Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials: Deep Value But No Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 59.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.