As Rayonier (RYN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Private Ocean Trimmed Its Position by $2.02 Million; Tdam Usa Maintains Position in M & T Bk (MTB)

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 51,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $146.59. About 213,664 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 101,298 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Rayonier’s (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Co reported 19,295 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 76,864 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 76,575 shares. 54,985 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Management. Leavell Inv Incorporated owns 62,905 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 252,200 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 0% or 10,832 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 3.30 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 210,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 0.04% or 12,348 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 837,275 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.1% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 0% or 9,014 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 204,027 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.