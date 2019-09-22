As Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Shares Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Share Value Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Cut Position

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.69 million market cap company. It closed at $4.09 lastly. It is down 73.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 12,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 14,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47,645 shares to 59,645 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 90,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (Call) (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

