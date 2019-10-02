As Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Market Value Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Has Boosted by $775,314 Its Position; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Increased by $672,278 as Shares Declined

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 246.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,462 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947,000, up from 1,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.66. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 818,639 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

