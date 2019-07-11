As Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Equitec Specialists Has Increased Its Stake; Workday (WDAY) Share Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $324,480

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $223.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 1.43 million shares traded or 46.13% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 13,051 were accumulated by Us Bancorp De. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,663 shares. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 6.06M shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 148,118 shares. 2,399 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 71,800 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com owns 15,534 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 50,637 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co owns 162 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.36% or 91,047 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pennsylvania accumulated 0.07% or 16,998 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 17,200 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755. DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 911 shares worth $150,233. Bozzini James had sold 4,024 shares worth $663,398. Another trade for 6,048 shares valued at $996,435 was sold by Sisco Robynne. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. BHUSRI ANEEL had sold 6,370 shares worth $1.05M on Tuesday, January 15.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.