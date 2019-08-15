As Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Share Value Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Upped Its Position; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Holding

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 1.11M shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 3.26M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,689 shares. Legal And General Public Lc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 49,215 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested in 19,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Company invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,737 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 117,748 shares. Schroder Investment Group holds 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 1.61M shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 46,652 shares. Motco reported 1,580 shares stake. Johnson Group Inc owns 400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 99,646 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.