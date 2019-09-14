As Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Share Price Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Position by $917,400; As Post Hldgs Com (POST) Stock Declined, Beck Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 182.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 152,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 236,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management owns 27,247 shares. Shelton Cap has 4,511 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 79,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 17,635 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 94,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 2.41M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 311,162 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp invested in 251,558 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 74,360 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,467 shares. Waratah Ltd reported 45,722 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 2,579 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 2,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Management owns 1.19M shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 1,335 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrapro S&P 500 (UPRO) by 14,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultra Qqq Proshares (QLD).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (NYSE:EPR) by 41,600 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy by 147,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,852 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys.