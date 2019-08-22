As Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Stock Price Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Stake by $459,160; Carlson Capital Management Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $325,923; Share Price Declined

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 35,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 29,787 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 65,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.90 million market cap company. It closed at $2.99 lastly. It is down 73.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 15,121 shares to 324,107 shares, valued at $61.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 6,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. PFD CV SER A declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/08: (CVRS) (VSI) (STMP) Higher; (GDOT) (RYAM) (ANGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Is Undervalued, But Upside Remains a Challenge for GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whole Foods CEO processes plant-based meat wave – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial accumulated 242,653 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Ser Automobile Association invested in 2.11% or 459,240 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 411 shares stake. Natixis invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,066 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington Corporation holds 2.72% or 3,014 shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 308 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 4,915 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 492 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,790 shares. Moreover, Product Prtn has 1.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).