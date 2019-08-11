As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Price Declined, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Holding by $2.99 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 15,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 203,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 218,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 937,976 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $278.00 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

