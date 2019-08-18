As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined, Private Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Holding in Amphenol (APH) Increased as Stock Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 136,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.78M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 988,264 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 699,415 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 217,565 shares to 959,764 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,305 shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation reported 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 60 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 3,632 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 69,489 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,109 shares. Westfield Management LP holds 0.37% or 599,371 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 416,828 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 108,049 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 1.87M shares. 402,582 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 223,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

