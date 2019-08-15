As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shares Declined, Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Its Stake by $376,000; As Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Shares Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped Stake by $2.85 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 585,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12M, down from 590,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Raymond James Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 503,108 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 470.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 37,920 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.03. About 2.16 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8.44 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.97 million shares. 38,200 are owned by Spark Investment Management Lc. Profund Limited Liability stated it has 49,883 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Lc reported 32,896 shares. Rhenman Asset Ab has 1.8% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Garrison Asset Management Limited Com owns 39,114 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 12,008 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 0.49% or 1.20 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv reported 3.29% stake. Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 25,323 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.07% or 148,852 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 7,956 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 332,506 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 14,085 shares to 22,690 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,580 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.29 million for 9.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Asset One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 65,290 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.07% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 16,300 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 7,678 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 254,191 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 44,034 shares. 2,669 were reported by Sigma Planning. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc stated it has 0.23% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 223,400 were reported by Adage Partners Gp Limited Liability Corp. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 168 shares. Hartford Company has 13,841 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Capital Management Limited holds 0.07% or 29,656 shares in its portfolio. 36,000 were reported by British Columbia. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.08% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 28,583 shares to 123,957 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 37,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.