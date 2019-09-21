As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shares Declined, Rr Partners LP Cut Position; Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position Held by Ejf Capital Llc

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 636,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, down from 640,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 845,429 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 629,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, up from 529,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 8,098 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 644,000 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 282,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,821 shares, and cut its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Lsv Asset owns 6,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.06% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 90 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,565 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 33,931 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 12,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Zpr holds 1.09% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 32,513 shares. Cutler Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.23% or 185,003 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 73,962 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 308,438 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 16,809 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050. On Friday, May 10 CARTER GEORGE W bought $26,985 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 1,500 shares. HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198 worth of stock or 370 shares.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.31M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.