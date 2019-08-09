As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shares Declined, Oakbrook Investments Boosted Stake; Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $4.75 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 139,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.22M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 88.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 6,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 13,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 676,383 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,500 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,900 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Citadel Advsr Limited invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 141 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Llc. Element Management Limited Liability Company reported 29,656 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 182,636 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 150 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.24% or 2.21 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 24,776 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Macquarie Gru Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 283,612 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Connable Office holds 4,224 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 23,328 shares. Chatham Capital invested in 6,225 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 0.1% or 381,302 shares.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.44M for 8.98 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

