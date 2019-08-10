As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Its Position; Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (SCHN) Position by $318,895 as Market Value Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (SCHN) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 143,901 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 157,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 206,793 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 9,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 379,406 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51 million, down from 388,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 937,976 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,566 shares to 27,110 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 36,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $278.00 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,677 shares to 76,809 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings.