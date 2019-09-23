As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Share Price Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lifted Holding by $609,924; As Bam (BAM) Stock Value Rose, Davenport & Company Has Decreased by $2.22 Million Its Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 127,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, up from 120,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 110,949 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Bam (BAM) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 47,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288.63M, down from 6.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bam for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 495,033 shares traded. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bsv (BSV) by 6,422 shares to 33,627 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rds/A by 7,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Trow (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Blair William And Company Il reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 936,840 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.75 million shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 3,452 shares. Brinker Cap has 6,996 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,148 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Company Lp holds 0.32% or 507,212 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 43,864 shares in its portfolio. 1.85M were reported by Boston. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). New York-based Art Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 47,583 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 302,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 63,327 shares to 241,257 shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 130,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).

