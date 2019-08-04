As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Share Price Declined, Brave Warrior Advisors Raised Position; As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Value Rose, Jump Trading Boosted by $452,496 Its Holding

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 189,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.75 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.16M shares traded or 22.65% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.54M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 26,016 shares to 11,684 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,794 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

