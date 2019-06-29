As Raven Industries (RAVN) Shares Declined, Garrison Financial Has Decreased Position; Celgene (CELG) Share Price Rose While Bb Biotech Ag Lowered Its Holding

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,777 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 83,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 227,043 shares traded or 84.70% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $152.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 196,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene’s Filing for Ozanimod Accepted for Review in US/EU – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late to Buy Celgene Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Citigroup, DSW, Celgene and Zions – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 19, 2018 : MLHR, RAD, REVG, PIR – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 20, 2019 : MU, WPM, WEX, WSM, MLHR, GES, UNIT, RAVN, QADA, PANL, RYB, NTN – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Raven Stock Bounces Off Support With Higher Moves Potentially to Come – Profit Confidential” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

