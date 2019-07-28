As Raven Inds (RAVN) Stock Declined, Holder Clarivest Asset Management Decreased by $602,718 Its Position; Chesley Taft & Associates Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,787 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 107,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 99,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 58,220 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. The insider PAROD RICK bought 2,600 shares worth $101,530.

