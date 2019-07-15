As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder S&Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $12.44 Million; Stock Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 70,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,337 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.72M, down from 239,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 813,151 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.31 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 129,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 73,029 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,333 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 2.54% or 49,770 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M Llp owns 25,389 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. C World Gru Hldg A S owns 3.37M shares. Raymond James Na holds 14,504 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Regions invested in 124,436 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dudley & Shanley stated it has 153,461 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,927 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Service reported 1,521 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 528 shares. Hartford Mngmt Communication invested in 28,253 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 10,338 shares. Woodstock holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 56,869 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 2.75 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 40,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 358,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 19.18 million shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Kopernik Investors Limited Liability has 17.61% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Barclays Public reported 299,075 shares. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 22,374 shares in its portfolio. 20,000 were accumulated by Harris Limited Partnership. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 41,569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bruni J V & stated it has 2.44% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 84,100 shares in its portfolio. 1.05M were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Lc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $218,924. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).