As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Value Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Boosted Position by $2.76 Million; Fagan Associates Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Position

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company's stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 6.51 million shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 250,694 shares as the company's stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 6.69 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,338 shares to 27,167 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,509 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fmr Ltd Com holds 2.98 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 59,550 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 0.43% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0.03% or 23,200 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 40,800 shares. Schroder Management Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset North America has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Trust reported 151 shares. 593,401 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Management Co. Cambrian Partnership reported 4.96% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 13,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 133,864 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

