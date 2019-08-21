As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Price Declined, S&Co Has Cut Its Position by $913,506; Howland Capital Management Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Increased by $348,362 as Valuation Rose

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 3.56 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 26,777 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 24,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $168.52. About 756,551 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 74,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 839,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 191,821 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 13,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Glacier Peak Limited holds 0.7% or 68,340 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 444,200 were accumulated by Madison Inv Hldg Inc. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.35M shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ally has invested 0.43% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 844,500 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1.55M shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. 6,357 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $32,188 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific – Margins OK, Volumes Not So Much – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.