As Range Resources (RRC) Shares Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Has Boosted by $1.11 Million Its Position; Cim Increases Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 184,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87 million shares traded or 260.91% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER

Cim Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 110.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 9,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 18,366 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 8,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares to 16,213 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,699 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,600 shares to 11,382 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 134,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,575 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

