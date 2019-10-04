As Range Resources (RRC) Share Price Declined, Quaker Capital Investments Upped Position by $7.71 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 10.21 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, down from 30,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NVIDIA Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Stock Jumps 5.4% on Volvo Self-Driving Truck Partnership – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMD Stock Setting Up for a Large Move Higher? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ftb Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,680 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,216 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 0% or 7,273 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation has invested 0.63% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 283,898 are held by Stifel. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2,011 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Ltd owns 24,251 shares. 82,600 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 5,675 shares. Next Gru, Texas-based fund reported 12,509 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stonebridge has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Finding The Range On Range Resources (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 319,320 shares. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 926,044 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 17,289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 40.46 million are held by Sailingstone Cap Partners Limited Com. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 730,630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 26,734 are owned by Pnc Finance Ser. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 39,300 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 0% or 47,673 shares in its portfolio. 76,225 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 77,113 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 18,130 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 277,766 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 11,658 shares.