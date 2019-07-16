As Range Resources (RRC) Market Valuation Declined, S&Co Cut Holding; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Boosted Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 24,690 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 9.28M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. On Monday, March 11 FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 10,000 shares. The insider Scucchi Mark bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 248,459 shares to 340,864 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 151,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,704 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC).

