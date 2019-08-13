As Range Resources (RRC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder S&Co Has Cut Stake; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Increased by $664,608 Its Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 6.88 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Mngmt Com owns 0.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,531 shares. Cls Invs Ltd owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 646,979 shares. 89,180 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cadence Cap Ltd owns 12,772 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.05% or 3.78M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 214 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 3,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,926 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arga Inv Mgmt LP accumulated 84,425 shares. Sol Mgmt holds 28,331 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $624,843 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Publishes First Corporate Sustainability Report NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.