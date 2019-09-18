As Range Resources (RRC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Stake; Osmium Partners Trimmed Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Stake by $1.41 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 138,598 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 417,483 shares as the company's stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 4.61M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.17 million, up from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 13.92 million shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year's $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Monday, August 12. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390.