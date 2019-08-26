As Range Res (RRC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Stake by $5.41 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Rodgers Brothers Increased Its Holding by $455,700

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 46,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 35,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 491,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 14.14 million shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources: Takeaways From Fourth Quarter Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M. On Wednesday, July 31 Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 6,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Lc owns 0.05% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 44,961 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pnc Svcs Gru holds 25,476 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 475,700 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oarsman Cap Inc invested 0.94% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 163,929 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mgmt Associate owns 33,500 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.15M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 38,087 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.71M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 31,143 shares. 492,614 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 319,320 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).