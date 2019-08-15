As Range Res (RRC) Stock Value Declined, Kopernik Global Investors Has Lifted Position; Holder Ellington Management Group Boosted Dsw (DSW) Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88M, up from 6.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.085. About 5.43M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 213.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 133,557 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 196,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 62,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 30/05/2018 – DSW REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Raises Dividend to 25c; 03/04/2018 – DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOLLOWING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR EBUYS, CO MADE DECISION TO EXIT BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Rev $712.1M

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 97,615 shares to 18,261 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 14,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 52,141 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 40 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 70,899 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 647,475 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 513,987 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 22,032 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 185,430 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department stated it has 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.09% or 4,605 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 69,302 shares in its portfolio. 580,170 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Mason Street Ltd Llc accumulated 21,922 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 95,118 shares.

