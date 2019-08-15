As Range Res (RRC) Stock Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosted Stake by $5.02 Million; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding by $7.29 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 456,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 10.38 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 235,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 728,614 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, up from 493,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 10.66 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

