As Range Res (RRC) Stock Declined, Quaker Capital Investments Has Increased Stake by $3.02 Million; As Stoneridge (SRI) Share Value Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $2.69 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.815. About 8.09M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 96,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 825,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 729,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 66,079 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney accumulated 34,537 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 10,400 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 87,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wexford Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.33% or 137,857 shares. 56,498 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.06% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Lsv Asset reported 599,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 36,450 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 706,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 17,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 173,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.93M shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.15% or 465,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stoneridge, Inc.’s (NYSE:SRI) ROE Of 27% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 50,077 shares to 350,836 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,555 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

