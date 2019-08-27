As Range Res (RRC) Share Value Declined, Quaker Capital Investments Has Lifted by $3.02 Million Its Stake; Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 2.83 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MINING INDUSTRY SUBMITS CODE PROPOSAL TO DRC GOVT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 13/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Submits Code Proposal To Drc Government; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 14.15M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 6,357 shares. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steve Gray Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 22,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.04% or 94,200 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 328,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Key Group Hldgs (Cayman) invested in 9.98 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 149,094 shares. 20,000 are owned by Cibc World Markets Incorporated. Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Qs Investors Limited Company holds 18,130 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 22,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 254,882 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Goldman Sachs Gp has 3.86M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 84,100 shares.