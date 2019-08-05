As Range Res (RRC) Share Price Declined, Quaker Capital Investments Increased by $3.02 Million Its Position; As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $119.67. About 290,816 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY)

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 12.33 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock or 11,100 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11.

